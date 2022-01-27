Biden, German leader to discuss Ukraine at Feb. 7 meeting

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russian aggression toward Ukraine when they meet next month. The Feb. 7 meeting will be Scholz’s first Oval Office sit-down since he took over leadership of his country in December. The White House announced the visit on Thursday, the day after the U.S. rejected Russia’s main demands for resolving the crisis over Ukraine. Tensions have soared in recent weeks as the United States and its NATO allies express concern that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signals that Moscow plans to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia denies harboring such intentions.