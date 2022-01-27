Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say law officers have fatally shot a man walking on a major interstate in Nashville during a confrontation that shut down a stretch of the bustling travel corridor for a time. Interstate 65 in Nashville was closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon and after the shooting as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies remained on the scene. Two southbound lanes later were the first to reopen. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the 37-year-old man was walking along the highway before he was shot. It was not immediately clear if the man had a weapon, and authorities did not immediately disclose further details.