Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered his staff to quickly develop an “action plan” for improving how the Pentagon limits and responds to civilian casualties caused by American airstrikes. He is calling protection of civilians vital to U.S. military success and a “moral imperative.” Austin said in a memo to senior civilian and military officials Thursday that he wants the plan to reach his office within 90 days. He said it should outline steps the Pentagon will take, and the resources it will require, to implement recommendations from previous studies of the problem.