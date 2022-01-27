Africa CDC: Continent on course to vaccinate 70% this year

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told reporters that the African continent is on course to reach its target of vaccinating at least 70% of its population against COVID-19 by the end of 2022. The continental public health agency says it has been encouraged by a surge in vaccinations in countries like Nigeria, where vaccine hesitancy appears to be waning with the destruction of expired doses and increased availability of vaccines. About 11% of the continent’s 1.3 billion population is fully vaccinated.