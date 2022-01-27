6 dead, 30 missing after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s official news agency says at least six people have died and an estimated 30 are missing in the Mediterranean Sea after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia as they sought to migrate from Africa to Europe. Tunisian naval forces retrieved the bodies, rescued 34 survivors and are searching for the people listed as missing, TAP news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying. The boat had left from neighboring Libya and sank a few dozen miles off the Tunisian town of Zarzis. It’s the latest of several accidents involving migrant boats in the Mediterranean.