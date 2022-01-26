Yemen gov’t forces sweep through Marib in setback for rebels

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say forces of the internationally recognized government and their United Arab Emirates-backed allies have swept through the strategic central province of Marib. They says forces have retaken the district of Harib, south of Marib city, after nearly two weeks of fighting. The development in Marib province is another setback for the Iranian-backed Houthis, who for a year attempted to take control of the oil-rich province. Their offensive crumbled when the UAE-backed Giants Brigades helped reclaim the nearby Shabwa province earlier this month. The recent escalation has combined with Houthi intense cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and heavy coalition airstrikes on the rebel-held capital, Sanaa.