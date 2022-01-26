World’s oldest male gorilla dies at Atlanta zoo at age of 61

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The world’s oldest male gorilla has died at age 61 at Zoo Atlanta. Zoo officials say the gorilla named Ozzie began showing signs of lowered appetite, facial swelling and weakness over the weekend. The zoo announced Ozzie’s death Wednesday and said a necropsy would be performed to seek the cause of death. Ozzie was the only surviving member of the first generation of lowland gorillas brought to Zoo Atlanta in 1988. The gorilla is survived by many offspring, including seven descendants still residing at Zoo Atlanta. Lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered because of poaching, habitat loss and drastic declines from disease.