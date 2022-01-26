Violence erupts at rally in Pakistan’s port city, killing 1

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi have clashed overnight with activists demanding the repeal of a law to limit powers of local mayors, killing one. The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices in the southern port city, drawing nationwide condemnation across the political spectrum. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, or MQM, told reporters that party member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured in the ensuing crush with police. Women and children were also among the dozens of injured