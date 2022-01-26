UN terminates tech chief after sexual harassment claims

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has terminated the U.N. employment of his undersecretary-general on technology after a yearlong investigation following allegations of sexual harassment. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday he could provide no other information about the investigation and reasons for Fabrizio Hochschild’s termination because “the accountability process is confidential.” According to U.N. officials speaking anonymously because the allegations have not been made public, complaints were initially filed in early January 2021 by three women who worked with Hochschild in recent jobs. The officials said dozens of other complaints against Hochschild were filed afterward including allegations of bullying and abuse of power.