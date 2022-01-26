Senators say they were denied full access to federal prison

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

Two U.S. senators say they were denied access to major parts of a federal prison in Connecticut while trying to examine conditions there. Democratic Connecticut Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal say they went to the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution on Wednesday but were not allowed to see the women’s facility. They were allowed into a men’s unit. Murphy called it unacceptable. The senators were there in response to correctional officers’ complaints about a staffing shortage and lack of coronavirus precautions. The federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to questions about the senators being denied access and correctional officers’ concerns.