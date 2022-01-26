Roy Moore’s accuser: 2nd day of testimony in defamation case

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman who said failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually touched her when she was 14 has testified for a second day at a trial involving dueling defamation lawsuits. Leigh Corfman said on the stand Wednesday that she was glad people were seeing Moore “”for what he did” to her. The woman’s allegations helped upend Moore’s 2017 Senate race, which he lost to a Democrat. Moore’s lawyers questioned Corfman about text messages she sent. Another woman testified Wednesday that Moore asked her out when she was a teen. And two childhood friends of Corfman gave taped depositions saying she confided about seeing an older man when she was 14.