Romania sees huge jump in COVID-19 cases, deaths climb

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has recorded a huge jump in COVID-19 infections, hitting a pandemic record of nearly 35,000 daily cases, almost doubling its previous record set only a day earlier. Deaths have also begun to climb amid the latest surge of infections. Daily coronavirus cases in Romania have dramatically surged over the past month, from about a 1,000 cases a day in mid-December to the pandemic record of 34,255 cases Wednesday. In addition, 94 more deaths of COVID-19 patients were recorded, three-fourths of them unvaccinated. Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated nation, with just 41% fully inoculated compared to a bloc average of 70%.