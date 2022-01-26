Race, age, weight: Valentino backs diversity in Paris show

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — It was a breath of fresh air in Paris, as designer Pierpaolo Piccioli rid himself of any constraints on race, age and weight Wednesday to produce a joyful, inclusive and long-awaited moment of couture. Some fashion observers saw it as an “about time too” moment. Fashion prides itself on being able to predict trends and be ahead of the curve. So many industry watchers have been disappointed in recent years that European fashion houses — some of whom have been accused of Western-centrism and even racism — have seemed behind on issues of body positivity and diversity. Diversity was felt not only in Valentino’s choice of models, but in the fashions themselves.