Prosecutors slam Colorado trucker’s reduced prison sentence

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado prosecutors say Gov. Jared Polis’ reduction of a 110-year prison sentence to 10 years for a trucker convicted of killing four people in a fiery 2019 crash is hurting efforts to negotiate sentences in other cases. The prosecutors say Polis’ December commutation for trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was unprecedented and unwarranted because a judge at the time was scheduled to review a request to reduce the sentence. The Denver Post reports the two prosecutors told Polis his decision is having a ripple effect, with defense lawyers citing it to reject proposed sentencing during plea agreement negotiations. A Polis spokesman says there was urgency to resolve the trucker’s case.