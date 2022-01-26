Pro-ivermectin Kansas doctor-lawmaker under investigation

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas doctor-lawmaker who has prescribed a parasitic worm treatment for COVID-19 symptoms says the state medical board has been investigating him since the summer of 2020. Conservative Republican state Sen. Mark Steffen disclosed the Kansas Board of Health Arts’ investigation of him Wednesday during a Senate committee hearing. He was testifying in favor of a bill to require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for the anti-worm treatment ivermectin and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for off-label uses in treating COVID-19. Steffen is an anesthesiologist and pain-management specialist from Hutchinson. He the medical board has been investigating him for 18 months over public statements about COVID-19. The board declined to comment.