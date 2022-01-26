Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre suit not dismissed

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit by a sexual assault accuser if he can’t get the case dismissed altogether. The request from his lawyers Wednesday was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan. The court papers contained a line-by-line response to Giuffre’s lawsuit claiming that the prince abused her several times in 2001 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations. In the wake of the lawsuit, the British royal has stepped back from official duties and was stripped of his honorary military titles.