Pope’s right knee ligament inflamed, curbing mobility

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is suffering from an inflamed ligament in his right knee that makes walking and going up and down stairs painful. Francis told his weekly general audience Wednesday that he had been informed that the inflammation usually only afflicts older people. The 85-year-old pope then drew applause from the crowd when he joked “I don’t know why it happened to me.” Francis has long suffered from sciatica nerve pain that makes him walk with a pronounced limp. He cited the new knee pain in explaining why he wouldn’t go down the steps of the Vatican audience hall to greet the pilgrims in the crowd.