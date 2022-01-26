Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging parents not to condemn their children if they are gay. It’s his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy. Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children’s lives, and said that includes parents who are trying to accompany their gay children. He said: “Never condemn a child.” Official church teaching calls for gay men and lesbians to be respected and loved, but considers homosexual activity “intrinsically disordered.”