People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi have summoned people who shared videos on social media earlier this week of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis at the nation’s capital. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to any residents. The UAE’s attorney general was quoted in state-run media Wednesday warning against publishing “legally prohibited” material or sharing it. The prosecutor did not disclose how many people were summoned, what specific law they may have violated nor what penalties they face.