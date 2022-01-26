Oklahoma City woman accuses ex-lawmaker of sexual misconduct

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma state lawmaker who resigned abruptly last week has been accused by an Oklahoma City woman of touching her inappropriately during a New Year’s Eve party at her home. Former first-term Democratic state Rep. Jose Cruz resigned from his House seat last week. At the time, he apologized for “acting inappropriately” during a New Year’s Eve gathering without elaborating. Now, 33-year-old Sarah Rivin has come forward with allegations that Cruz cornered her in a bathroom, made comments about her body and then ran his hand up her leg. Cruz did not respond to messages left Wednesday seeking comment. Oklahoma City police have confirmed they’re investigating the woman’s allegations.