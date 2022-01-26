Navy discharges 1st active duty sailors for vaccine refusal

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy said Tuesday that it has discharged 23 active duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine, marking the first time it has thrown currently serving sailors out of the military over the mandatory shots. It comes as the number of service members being discharged across the services due to the vaccine begins to climb. The Army is now the only service that has not yet discharged any active duty personnel due to vaccine refusal.