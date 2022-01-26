Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare says it’s shining a light on key markers for nursing home quality. Starting Wednesday, the program is posting details on staff turnover and weekend nurse coverage on its “Care Compare” website, where families research individual facilities. The move by the Biden administration comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes have risen again, even despite extensive efforts to vaccinate residents and staff. Staffing is a critical factor in nursing home quality and safety. But a major upgrade of federal requirements is stuck in Congress, bogged down with the rest of President Joe Biden’s sweeping social and climate legislation.