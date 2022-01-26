Medical marijuana bill passes, heads to Mississipi governor

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are sending their governor a bill that would create a medical marijuana program for people with serious medical conditions. The House and Senate passed the final version of the bill Wednesday. if It becomes law, as anticipated, Mississippi would join the majority of states that let people use cannabis for medical reasons. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Legislators would have enough votes to override a veto. Mississippi voters had approved a medical marijuana initiative in 2020. But the state Supreme Court later ruled it was not properly on the ballot.