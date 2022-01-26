Jordanian military kills 27 in shootout with Syria smugglers

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The Jordanian military says its troops have killed 27 suspected smugglers attempting to enter the country from neighboring Syria. The military said Thursday that its forces had thwarted several suspected attempts to smuggle drugs into Jordan from Syria, and that large quantities of narcotics were sized in separate interventions that also left several people wounded. Earlier this month the military said an army officer was killed in a shootout with smugglers along the long porous border it shares with Syria.