Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall
JERUSALEM (AP) — Jerusalem was blanketed in white after a rare winter storm covered much of the region’s higher altitudes with snow. The holy city’s iconic golden Dome of the Rock was dusted in snow Thursday morning; main highways to Jerusalem and its major arteries were shut, and schools and businesses closed for the day as municipal snowplows worked to clear streets. Snowfall in the hills around Jerusalem is uncommon, occurring perhaps once per winter.