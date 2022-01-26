Iraqi PM inspects Syria border as IS attacks stoke fears

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has made a rare visit to the country’s border with Syria, to support troops and state that Iraqi forces were capable of resisting the Islamic State group. The visit came after militants staged a number of deadly attacks that stoked fears IS may be staging a comeback. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was in Ninevah province to inspect security measures and boost troop morale. Concerns of further IS attacks have been growing since over 100 militants just over the border stormed the largest detention facility in Syria’s northeast, seeking to liberate suspected IS members.