Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man’s family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Brigham and Women’s Hospital declined to comment on D.J. Ferguson’s case, citing patient privacy laws. But the hospital says most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. Ferguson’s family said in a crowdfunding appeal that hospital officials told the 31-year-old father of two he was ineligible for a heart transplant because he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. His mother, Tracey Ferguson, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her son has had other immunizations in the past but has concerns about possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects.