Honduras’ next president to be sworn in amid uncertainty

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Xiomara Castro is scheduled to be sworn in Thursday as Honduras’ first female president, facing high expectations to turn around the deeply troubled country amid uncertainty about whether an unfolding legislative crisis will allow her the support she needs. Relatively smooth elections and a healthy margin of victory Nov. 28 came as a relief. But political maneuvering in the run-up to Castro’s inauguration has muddled the outlook and distracted from what was to be a hopeful new beginning. In the days when Castro was supposed to be rolling out her Cabinet selections, Honduras has been engulfed by a dispute over who will lead the newly elected Congress.