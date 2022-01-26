Hondurans worry legislative crisis could sink new government

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — On the eve of their new president’s inauguration, Hondurans are worried that a legislative crisis could derail the government they’ve placed so much hope in before it even begins. President-elect Xiomara Castro is scheduled to be sworn in at midday Thursday. The hope is that the nation’s first female leader will end a dozen years of governments that oversaw expanding poverty and outward migration while being accused of corruption and ties to drug traffickers. So pressure is growing to find a way out of a political impasse that resulted in two rival congressional leadership teams — neither of which is seen as clearly legitimate.