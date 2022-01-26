Herschel Walker reports $5.4M raised for Georgia Senate race

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker’s campaign says the former football star raised $5.4 million for his U.S. Senate race in the last quarter of 2021. Walker is seeking the Republican nomination in Georgia for the seat of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker’s campaign said in a statement Wednesday that he has raised nearly $10 million total since joining the race last summer. Walker is a political newcomer, but he’s well-know across the state for his football career with the University of Georgia and in the NFL. He’s also running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. At least three other Republicans have declared candidacies for the GOP nomination to challenge Warnock, who won a runoff election last year to become Georgia’s first Black senator.