Guam group fights Air Force plan to blow up bombs, munitions

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A Guam community group is challenging the U.S. Air Force’s plans to blow up bombs and other waste munitions at a base on the U.S. territory. The group devoted to protecting Guam’s natural and cultural resources has filed a lawsuit federal court. The lawsuit says the Air Force violated federal law by not evaluating cultural and environmental impacts from open burning and detonating munitions on ancestral lands. Representatives for the Air Force on Guam and the Department of Defense didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. Environmental law organization Earthjustice represents the group. Earthjustice says the plan could contaminate an aquifer and threaten sea turtles and birds.