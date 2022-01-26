Greek army helps remove vehicles on snow-plagued tollway

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Army and municipal crews have removed hundreds of vehicles stranded in snow for three days along a tollway linking Athens to the capital’s international airport. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. Heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece and neighboring Turkey, halting flights, blocking highways, and causing power outages. Snow blanketed Athens and much of the country on Monday, leaving thousands of drivers trapped on major roads in the capital for hours, with many forced to spend the night in their cars in freezing temperatures.