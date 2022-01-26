GOP redistricting plan passes in Kansas; court fight looms

By JOHN HANNA, ANDY TSUBASA FIELD and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republicans have pushed their congressional redistricting plan through the GOP-dominated Kansas Legislature without much trouble. An expected court battle loomed after Wednesday’s legislative action over whether the proposed map goes too far in hurting the state’s only Democrat in Congress. The House’s 79-37 vote sends Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly a bill that would split the Kansas City area into two congressional districts and move the liberal northeast Kansas city of Lawrence into a district with central and western Kansas. The Senate approved the measure last week. Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids would lose some of the neighborhoods in her Kansas City-area 3rd District where her support is strongest.