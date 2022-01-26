German police say university attacker got weapons in Austria

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say an 18-year-old gunman who opened fire Monday during a packed lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany bought three weapons about a week ago in Austria. The attacker killed one woman and wounded three other people before killing himself. Two of the weapons he used were seized at the scene, along with around 150 rounds of ammunition. The third weapon, a rifle, was found by Austrian police in a room that the man — who was not identified in line with German privacy rules — had rented during his stay in Austria. The precise motive for the attack was still being investigated, but the suspect suffered from a psychological illness in the past.