Fewer Czechs dying of COVID-19 despite record infections

PRAGUE (AP) — The number of Czech citizens dying of COVID-19 has been steadily declining despite a record surge in coronavirus infections caused by the highly transmittable omicron variant. The Health Ministry says 121 people died in the last seven days, down from 206 the previous period. New infections in the Czech Republic had been declining since a record high in late November, but started growing again in January. The daily increases hit a record high of almost 40,000 cases on Tuesday, about 12,000 more than a week ago. It was the third time a daily infection record was set in the last eight days.