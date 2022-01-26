EXPLAINER: Why are Florida waters so dangerous for migrants?

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The turbulent ocean waters around Florida can be treacherous even on a calm, sunny day. When traversed by overloaded boats piloted by inexperienced mariners, they can be deadly. The U.S. Coast Guard searched Wednesday for any possible survivors after a 25-foot boat was found capsized off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida, well north of its start in Bimini, Bahamas. One man was found atop the overturned vessel. Authorities say they have recovered one body but an estimated 38 other people are still missing. They note that it is extremely difficult to find people who may be floating in the vast waters of the powerful Gulf Stream current.