EXPLAINER: How COVID tests, isolation will work at Olympics

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Athletes headed to the Olympics are facing COVID-19 testing hurdles as organizers seek to catch any infections early and keep the virus at bay. A positive test could mean athletes sitting out the Beijing Games — perhaps even if they’re no longer contagious. Olympic officials say they’ll be flexible and review the need for isolation on a case-by-case basis. It’s part of the complexities of staging a big event in the pandemic. Everyone inside the Olympic bubble will get daily throat swabs for PCR lab tests. Anyone confirmed to be positive will have to isolate until cleared for discharge.