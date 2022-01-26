EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are pledging on the eve of the annual commemorations of Auschwitz’s liberation to keep fighting the antisemitism and Holocaust denial that has gained traction across Europe during the pandemic. Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency says nine out of 10 Jews think that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. With the wide circulation of false information about the Holocaust on the internet, Jewish Congress President Moshe Kantor cited the big amount of time spent online during the pandemic as one of the reasons for the rise in antisemitism.