EU, G5 countries meet amid turmoil in Mali, Burkina Faso

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Officials from the European Union and five countries of the north African Sahel region are meeting as the bloc readies to impose sanctions on Mali and as political turmoil roils Burkina Faso. The Europeans are also deeply concerned about the activities of Russian mercenaries in the region. Wednesday’s meeting brings together EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and foreign ministers from Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Burkina Faso, now under the control of military-led junta, will be represented by its ambassador. Of chief concern for the Europeans is the decision by Mali’s interim government to delay elections for four years. The EU is ready to impose sanctions on the authorities soon but wants to hear from Mali’s minister first.