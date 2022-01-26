Ethiopian ministers propose ending state of emergency now

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers has proposed ending the country’s six-month state of emergency now, citing recent developments in the war that has raged in the Tigray and neighboring regions for over a year. Wednesday’s proposal to end the state of emergency that was declared in early November must be approved by lawmakers. The state of emergency was imposed as Tigray forces fighting Ethiopian and allied forces moved closer to the capital, Addis Ababa. They withdrew last month under pressure from a drone-supported military offensive. Witnesses, lawyers and human rights groups have said that thousands of ethnic Tigrayans were held under the state of emergency’s sweeping powers of detention.