Erdogan says Israeli president to visit Turkey next month

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, is expected to visit Turkey next month as the two countries move to heal rifts. Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement in a television interview late Wednesday, saying the visit would herald a new era in Turkish-Israeli relations. He said the visit would take place in the first half of February. Ties between Turkey and Israel — once close regional allies — have frayed under Erdogan, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.