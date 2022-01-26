Democrats seek swift confirmation to fill Supreme Court seat

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have played defense for the last three Supreme Court vacancies. Now they plan to move swiftly to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and use the rapid 2020 confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a new standard. Barrett was confirmed exactly a month after President Donald Trump nominated her to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats criticized that timeline then, but now that they’re in control are eyeing a similarly swift schedule. Top Democrats are making it clear that they’ll move quickly once President Joe Biden makes his pick.