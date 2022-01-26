Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

Word of Justice Stephen Breyer’s pending retirement may be lifting Democratic hopes ahead of midterm elections. His departure would allow President Joe Biden an opportunity to deliver on a pledge to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. It’s a pledge packed with promise for the Democrats’ dejected base, which has been frustrated by their party’s inability to enact sweeping change after winning control of Congress and the White House. A high court vacancy also would give Democrats an opportunity to change the national conversation as campaigning for the midterms gets underway.