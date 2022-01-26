Coast Guard searches vast sea for 39 people lost off Florida

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard is still searching for 39 people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull off the Florida coast. Crews on at least four ships and five aircraft already scanned a vast area about the size of Rhode Island on Tuesday after the man was pulled to safety. The man told a good Samaritan who rescued him that 40 people left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night in the suspected human smuggling operation. He said none wore life jackets as they capsized in severe weather.