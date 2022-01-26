China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has expressed serious concerns and dissatisfaction with the United States over reports of an internal request to the State Department to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China’s anti-virus regulations are in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel. He says China is “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment” based on its strict zero tolerance policy including lockdowns, travel bans, mask mandates and mass testing. The latest requirements call for testing of anyone purchasing cough, fever or cold medications. The State Department says operating status at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing has not changed.