Canadian man gets 6 months for groping flight attendant

MIAMI (AP) — A Canadian man has been sentenced to six months in U.S. federal prison for groping an American Airlines flight attendant. Court records show 50-year-old Enio Socorro Zayas was sentenced Monday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty to assault in October. According to a criminal complaint, Zayas was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Miami International Airport in August when a flight attendant serving refreshments left snacks on Zayas’ lap because she believed Zayas was asleep. Investigators say Zayas then reached around his side, grabbed the woman on the back of the leg and moved his hand up to her buttocks.