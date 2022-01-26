Canada extends, expands military training mission in Ukraine

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will also enlarge the mission. Trudeau said Wednesday that he has authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy 60 more personnel to join 200 troops already on the ground, with further capacity to increase that number up to 400. It’s part of a $340 million Canadian (US$268 million ) commitment. Trudeau says Canada’s operation also includes a provision of non-lethal equipment, intelligence sharing and support to combat cyberattacks.