Brian Cox hopes memoir doesn’t put ‘full stop’ on his life

By SIANWATSON

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Finishing a book is usually cause for celebration. Not for actor Brian Cox. The book in question, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” out now, chronicles the actor’s journey from humble beginnings in Dundee, Scotland, to being the toast of Hollywood, thanks to his Emmy nominated role in hit drama “Succession.” He said completing the book caused him to sink into a depression over the Christmas and New Year period, adding that he hopes it “hasn’t put a full stop” on his life. Despite his concerns, the veteran actor found the experience “liberating and cathartic.”