Biden to NYC next week to discuss gun crime with Mayor Adams

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will travel to New York City next week to discuss combating gun crime with Mayor Eric Adams. Biden’s visit on Feb. 3 will follow the recent fatal shooting of two New York City police officers. In New York, Biden plans to discuss what the White House says is the administration’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime. The strategy includes money for cities and states to hire more police officers and pay for community violence prevention and intervention programs. It also includes tougher federal law enforcement efforts against traffickers of illegal guns.