Biden cancels lease renewals for proposed Minnesota mine

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

The Biden administration has canceled a move by former President Donald Trump to renew mineral rights leases for a proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota. Trump had signed an order a month before the 2020 election declaring a national emergency over the country’s reliance on imported metals used to manufacture computers, smart phones, batteries for electric cars and other items. The reversal ordered Wednesday follows an October decision to move forward with a study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Twin Metals said it plans to fight the decision. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said her department must be consistent in how it applies lease terms.